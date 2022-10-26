Hold Up! Don't Take the Bait!

Create New Account
Renegade Media
Published a month ago

In the coming days, some BIG things are expected to occur that are designed to cause us to take up arms and take to the street. Don't do it!

Let's spread the message far and wide that we know this is a game and we're not going to take the bait.

We just completed the Truth Tour 2 in Anaheim, CA, this past weekend and it was nothing short of spectacular!

I'll give you some highlights today and then fill you in on what may be coming our way in the next week or two.

Stand by... things have begun to catch fire!

Watch the Truth Tour 2 Replay for FREE Here: https://rumble.com/user/ScrewBigGov

https://www.renegademedianews.com

