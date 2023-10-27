WARNING TO THE CHURCHES

Just before the Great Tribulation, the Lord warns the 7 churches of Revelation to repent. This was written in the 1st century and is nearing its fulfillment in our times. The saints must wake up now and totally trust the Lord or you will find yourselves as the churches the Lord Rebuked.
