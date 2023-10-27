Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
WARNING TO THE CHURCHES
channel image
Heavenly Glory
48 Subscribers
26 views
Published Yesterday

Just before the Great Tribulation, the Lord warns the 7 churches of Revelation to repent. This was written in the 1st century and is nearing its fulfillment in our times. The saints must wake up now and totally trust the Lord or you will find yourselves as the churches the Lord Rebuked. 

Keywords
repentanceblindnessfaithfulnessovercomerslaodicean churchhigh calling

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket