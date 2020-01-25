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Moving through Earth's Transformation | Anica, League of Light | Nine's Path Pleiadian Transmission
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15 views • January 25, 2020
"You are seeing so much going around your world like a storm, breaking barriers and uprooting beliefs, blowing aside illusions and letting you see behind the scenes. What do you think of what you see? It is well to question and it is well to understand that what is happening now is what you have been waiting for. It is time for you to shine, dear ones; this is the thing that has been on your minds for millennia. What will you do when at last the great big thing you have built and allowed to be built around you comes crashing down?"
The transmissions from the League of Light are alive. They are perhaps more relevant today than when they were first received. As we stand on the brink of a global shift in consciousness, these words from Anica, a Pleiadian human, serve as support and guidance in integrating the changes we are every day encountering. (original transmission, April 2013)
Read more from and about Anica and others from the League of Light, including the angelic contingent, on Nine's Path. There's a wealth of material there to explore, and more videos to drink in. Should you desire even more, you'll also find books transmitted from the League of Light at the site: https://ninespsth.com
Become a patron! Subscribe for monthly support, or just send a token of appreciation. Thanks! 💖
https://ko-fi.com/divine9
Credits: "The Secret Garden" by Barbarix and "Light of Bells," by EugeneKha, are licensed under Attribution 4.0 International (CC BY 4.0). Footage from ESA/Hubble (H. Kornmesser & L. L. Christensen), Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International license. Audio © Maryann Rada | Nine's Path.
The transmissions from the League of Light are alive. They are perhaps more relevant today than when they were first received. As we stand on the brink of a global shift in consciousness, these words from Anica, a Pleiadian human, serve as support and guidance in integrating the changes we are every day encountering. (original transmission, April 2013)
Read more from and about Anica and others from the League of Light, including the angelic contingent, on Nine's Path. There's a wealth of material there to explore, and more videos to drink in. Should you desire even more, you'll also find books transmitted from the League of Light at the site: https://ninespsth.com
Become a patron! Subscribe for monthly support, or just send a token of appreciation. Thanks! 💖
https://ko-fi.com/divine9
Credits: "The Secret Garden" by Barbarix and "Light of Bells," by EugeneKha, are licensed under Attribution 4.0 International (CC BY 4.0). Footage from ESA/Hubble (H. Kornmesser & L. L. Christensen), Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International license. Audio © Maryann Rada | Nine's Path.
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