The 5 SURPRISING Vegetables You Need To Eat To STAY HEALTHY! | Dr. Steven Gundry
Published 15 hours ago

We are taught that all vegetables are healthy for us. Dr. Gundry says that is FALSE and not all vegetables are built the same! That’s why he’s here to share the top vegetables you need in your diet to stay healthy and live your longest life.

From prebiotic fiber-filled veggies to energy-boosting greens your microbiome will thank you.


Keywords
healthy vegetablesbest foodeat vegetablesgreen vegetable

