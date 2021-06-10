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Great Reset: Housing Shortage EXPOSED (2021)
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43 views • June 10, 2021
COVID plunged the world into recession, leaving millions of Americans out of work. Yet, somehow the housing market BOOMED!?! How is that possible? Of course, people are fleeing Blue states and foreclosures were put on hold. But does this really explain the SKYROCKETING prices and staggering shortage of homes? Well, this week my questions were answered. And it's much, much more sinister than you think. Join me for a deep dive into the agenda to make owning a home (or anything else, for that matter) a thing of the past...
Now live on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/ManInAmerica
Follow me on Telegram: https://t.me/maninamerica
Now live on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/ManInAmerica
Follow me on Telegram: https://t.me/maninamerica
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