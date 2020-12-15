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II. MMS ALL AROUND US: Walmart product, water purification drops with Chlorine Dioxide - Its SAFE
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471 views • December 15, 2020
Thanks to Walmart and this product by Aquapura for showing us the truth on how Chlorine Dioxide is safe to drink in small diluted amounts. It is the greatest disinfectant of water AND the body. It also takes out bad flavors better than any other disinfectant.
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