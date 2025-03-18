Acts Of The Apostles Part #4-NOW THE END BEGINS-MARCH 17 2025

On this episode of Rightly Dividing, the book of Acts, or The Acts of the Apostles, shows us the life and ministry of the apostles of Jesus Christ from the gospels, including one who is “born out of due time”, the apostle Paul. But before he was an apostle of the Lord, Saul was a fearsome type of Antichrist, and we will look at that as well. Think you’re called to the ministry? You better think again, the book of Acts shows you what the ministry is, and you may not like it much. Join us as we study the entire book of the Acts of the Apostles, verse by verse and chapter by chapter.





TONIGHT’S STUDY: In Acts 4, we see Peter and the rest of the apostles getting some pushback from the Temple crowd, it seems that the display of real, actual miracles only serves to make the opposition angry. Isn’t it so funny? We think that all people need to see to believe is a miracle, and yet in the Bible, miracles almost never softens the sin-hardened heart. Peter and John are going to “keep it real” as they now battle the same people who killed Jesus. Never a dull moment!