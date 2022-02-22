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Are You Ready for the Storm?
TheFlyLady
TheFlyLadyCheckmark Icon
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51 views • February 22, 2022
Get Your Home Prepared

Many of Us have been lulled into thinking witchcraft is nothing.
Repent and protect your children in Name of Jesus of Nazareth!
https://youtu.be/QgemABuo4Rc

Check Out Church International's Service from Sunday 2/20/22
https://youtu.be/vb_cmmq6mZg

Free Gift with Purchase of a Feather Duster
https://shop.flylady.net/p/_Dust_n_Shine

Back to Basics Package
https://shop.flylady.net/p/(BBPACK)

CHAOS to Clean; in 31 Easy BabySteps
https://shop.flylady.net/p/(CC)

I will be praying with Scott Kesterson every Wednesday at 1:11pm PST https://www.bards.fm/ Our prayers will go up to Heaven together!

I have set up a Patreon Page in order to have a platform that is free of censorship. https://www.patreon.com/theflylady

Out of the Darkness; Coming Through Depression
https://www.amazon.com/OUT-DARKNESS-Coming-Through-Depression/dp/1733381813/

Get Ready to Save Big!

Carpet Sweepa
https://shop.flylady.net/p/(CPET)

Feather Duster
https://shop.flylady.net/p/(PFD)

Body Clutter Tea Reg and Decaf makes a great Gift! https://shop.flylady.net/p/_Wise_Women

Pastor Derek Prince has been a blessing to me this last week. Check out his Youtube Channel.

https://www.youtube.com/c/DerekPrinceMinistries

Calendars are Available https://shop.flylady.net/p/_All_Tools

If you really want to see real changes in your life Join FlyLady https://www.flylady.net/signup/ to receive our messages.

www.FlyLady.net
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preparednessget organizedflylady
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy