Isaiah 7: Butter and Honey and the man that nourishes

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Greetings
brethren in the Seventh Day Adventist church, welcome to our study on Isaiah
Chapter 7, today we find out who are the two sheep and young cow and the man
that nourishes them.
What does butter represent?
How about honey?
What is milk in the scriptures?
What do two sheep and a young cow represent?
Who is the man?
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