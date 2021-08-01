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Shaman Rainmaker & The Chinese 3 min Healers
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62 views • August 01, 2021
There was a drought and no rain for months. A Native America Shaman walks into in an Ancient Ancestral Great Spirit Circle barefooted and prays a feeling for rain in his mind feeling the smells and the felling of it off the buildings and how that smelt... Later that afternoon a massive rain storm occurs. Roads where flooding and it rained all night ...
A Chinese group of healers chant ‘Already Healed, Already Gone’ and the 3 inch cancer on a ladies bladder and it melts as you watch it in real time on a monitor showing the before and after in real time.
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
THIS IS A NON MONETIZED CHANNEL
LOVE, LIGHT, LIFE
The future looks tremendously fantastical friends.
Global Peace & Love is upon us folks.
When Tyranny Becomes Law.
Rebellion Becomes Duty.
Thomas Jefferson
"Make yourself a sheep, and the Wolves will Eat YOU."
Benjamin Franklin
Peace Folks & Stay Vigilant / Never Back Down
Charlie the Spirit Walker
Mystical Chap / The Elemental Mystic
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
TRUE PATRIOTS / Truthers & Warriors
WWG1WGA 💨🍺💕 One LॐVE 💯 🙏 💚 👍
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
A Chinese group of healers chant ‘Already Healed, Already Gone’ and the 3 inch cancer on a ladies bladder and it melts as you watch it in real time on a monitor showing the before and after in real time.
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
THIS IS A NON MONETIZED CHANNEL
LOVE, LIGHT, LIFE
The future looks tremendously fantastical friends.
Global Peace & Love is upon us folks.
When Tyranny Becomes Law.
Rebellion Becomes Duty.
Thomas Jefferson
"Make yourself a sheep, and the Wolves will Eat YOU."
Benjamin Franklin
Peace Folks & Stay Vigilant / Never Back Down
Charlie the Spirit Walker
Mystical Chap / The Elemental Mystic
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
TRUE PATRIOTS / Truthers & Warriors
WWG1WGA 💨🍺💕 One LॐVE 💯 🙏 💚 👍
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
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