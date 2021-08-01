Shaman Rainmaker & The Chinese 3 min Healers

There was a drought and no rain for months. A Native America Shaman walks into in an Ancient Ancestral Great Spirit Circle barefooted and prays a feeling for rain in his mind feeling the smells and the felling of it off the buildings and how that smelt... Later that afternoon a massive rain storm occurs. Roads where flooding and it rained all night ...



A Chinese group of healers chant ‘Already Healed, Already Gone’ and the 3 inch cancer on a ladies bladder and it melts as you watch it in real time on a monitor showing the before and after in real time.



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THIS IS A NON MONETIZED CHANNEL

LOVE, LIGHT, LIFE



The future looks tremendously fantastical friends.

Global Peace & Love is upon us folks.



When Tyranny Becomes Law.

Rebellion Becomes Duty.

Thomas Jefferson



"Make yourself a sheep, and the Wolves will Eat YOU."

Benjamin Franklin



Peace Folks & Stay Vigilant / Never Back Down

Charlie the Spirit Walker

Mystical Chap / The Elemental Mystic

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TRUE PATRIOTS / Truthers & Warriors

WWG1WGA 💨🍺💕 One LॐVE 💯 🙏 💚 👍

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