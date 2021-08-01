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Shaman Rainmaker & The Chinese 3 min Healers
Charlie The Mystical Chap
Charlie The Mystical Chap
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62 views • August 01, 2021
There was a drought and no rain for months. A Native America Shaman walks into in an Ancient Ancestral Great Spirit Circle barefooted and prays a feeling for rain in his mind feeling the smells and the felling of it off the buildings and how that smelt... Later that afternoon a massive rain storm occurs. Roads where flooding and it rained all night ...

A Chinese group of healers chant ‘Already Healed, Already Gone’ and the 3 inch cancer on a ladies bladder and it melts as you watch it in real time on a monitor showing the before and after in real time.

▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
THIS IS A NON MONETIZED CHANNEL
LOVE, LIGHT, LIFE

The future looks tremendously fantastical friends.
Global Peace & Love is upon us folks.

When Tyranny Becomes Law.
Rebellion Becomes Duty.
Thomas Jefferson

"Make yourself a sheep, and the Wolves will Eat YOU."
Benjamin Franklin

Peace Folks & Stay Vigilant / Never Back Down
Charlie the Spirit Walker
Mystical Chap / The Elemental Mystic
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
TRUE PATRIOTS / Truthers & Warriors
WWG1WGA 💨🍺💕 One LॐVE 💯 🙏 💚 👍
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
Keywords
healingspiritualityshaman
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy