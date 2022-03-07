© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tragic: J6 Protestor Bullied Into Suicide by the DOJ
Follow
1
Share
Report
62 views • March 07, 2022
Stew Peters Show.
The left is a collection of professional propagandists with no real political tactics outside of utilizing fear and illogical ideologies to control the masses. The DOJ killed Matthew Perna, and David Sumrall has similar deaths on film as proof that the DOJ is killing U.S. citizens. Sumrall joined the Stew Peters Show Tuesday to discuss Perna’s death, the corrupt DOJ, and America’s need to take action.
Sumrall's website:
https://stophate.com/
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vw6q1d-tragic-j6-protestor-bullied-into-suicide-by-the-doj.html
The left is a collection of professional propagandists with no real political tactics outside of utilizing fear and illogical ideologies to control the masses. The DOJ killed Matthew Perna, and David Sumrall has similar deaths on film as proof that the DOJ is killing U.S. citizens. Sumrall joined the Stew Peters Show Tuesday to discuss Perna’s death, the corrupt DOJ, and America’s need to take action.
Sumrall's website:
https://stophate.com/
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vw6q1d-tragic-j6-protestor-bullied-into-suicide-by-the-doj.html
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.