Davos, Your Unelected Axis of Evil

As the big week in Davos winds down it becomes clearer than glass that this years meet-up, apparently all about Trust, was a lot more to do with a bunch of elites crapping themselves about the great awakening. Trust (in this case) comes in the form of gagging orders for the public and threats on an unprecedented scale… Including the mysterious Disease X!