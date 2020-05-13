© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Episode #1927 - Tuesday - May 12, 2020 - 9AM
Live Broadcast Link: https://youtu.be/RiSNs7sJfqA
#ObamaGate Goes Straight To Top - Grenell Declass Exposes Obama Officials In Flynn Leaks- 1927-9A
Acting DNI Richard Grenell declassified the list of Obama officials involved in the unmasking of General Mike Flynn in his conversations with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak. Grenell was seen delivering a satchel of documents to the DOJ last week and according to ABC, he also discussed the list of Obama officials involved in unmasking Flynn. The names of the officials who were involved in unmasking General Flynn in his calls to Kislyak have not been released to the public yet. #ObamaGate Goes Straight To Top – Grenell Declass Exposes Obama Officials In Flynn Leaks – The Pete Santilli Show http://ow.ly/f3XK30qFkZH
🔴Now It’s General Flynn’s Turn. Let’s Support Him Now! http://SupportGeneralFlynn.com
🔵Buy, Sell & Exchange GOLD w/ a Mobile App! Click Here!
http://www.swipewithgold.com 💳💳💳💳💳
Get your GOLD PREPAID DEBIT MASTERCARD for FREE ^^^
🔵Get The World Famous Fighter Flare! Click Here!
http://www.fighterflare.com
Use Promo Code "PETE" for 20% OFF 🔦
🔵Support your health today with Collagen! Click Here! http://HealthWithPete.com
This is my FAV trusted source ^^^^💪💪
🔵Get Your FREE Gold & Silver Investment Guide:
http://marketing.orionmetalexchange.com/ira-investor-guide-incentive
See Our Reviews: https://www.consumeraffairs.com/finance/orion-metal-exchange.html
BUY PISTOL PETE’S BEEF JERKY HERE https://www.pistolpetesjerky.com/
ANNOUNCING... THE LAUNCH OF THE COST CLUB!
JOIN OUR BUYING GROUP & GET PRODUCTS AT COST! http://petelive.tv/costclub Save America - Buy American!
SAVE OUR APP: https://1crd.me/PeteSantilli
🚨BYPASS SILICON VALLEY CENSORSHIP! SIGNUP FOR FREE TEXT ALERTS: Text “NEWS” to 74121 or visit Petelive.tv/text 🚨