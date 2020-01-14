BOOM! Trump Breaks Twitter! Makes HISTORY - The Reason Why will Blow Your Mind

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100% Fed Up reports, President Trump tweeted directly to the Iranian people to let them know the US supports them in their fight for freedom. The tweet has become the most like Persian tweet in history with over 300K likes. Within an hour of tweeting the message, there were 100k likes.