Russia Presents More Evidence of US Biolab Research in Ukraine at UN Security Council Meeting

Russia Allegedly Presents More Evidence of US Biolab Research in Ukraine at UN Security Council Meeting.



The Russian Ambassador to the UN Security Council Vassily Nebenzia charged that a “US-implemented program” of biological research in Ukraine may have triggered “uncontrolled dangerous infections in Ukraine”, including rubella, diphtheria, tuberculosis, measles, polio, and swine flu during his speech last week. Nebenzia added, “By March 2016, a total of 364 people died of swine flu in Ukraine.”



“While the US itself shut down military-purpose biological research on its territory due to high risks it posed to American population, the Kiev authorities actually agreed to turn their country into a biological testing site and have their citizens used as potential test subjects,” Nebenzia charged. Materials confiscated by the Russian Defense Ministry “prove that all serious high-risk research in Ukrainian biolabs was directly supervised by US experts who had diplomatic immunity,” Nebenzia claimed.



During wartime, Russian claims must be viewed with the same degree of skepticism as those of all other warring parties. Nonetheless, due to the seriousness of the charges, and since its substance has been completely ignored by the mainstream media, Gateway Pundit documented the entire speech by Vassily Nebenzia in an earlier post.



On Friday the Russian ambassador presented more evidence against the United States at the UN Security Council.

Nebenzia accused the US of funding “components for biological weapons created in the territory of Ukraine.”



Citing the P781 project that was studied, the Russians alleged that the US was experimenting with the “transmission to humans of diseases through bats…6 families of viruses were identified including Coronaviruses…”



The Russians made a similar accusation last week.