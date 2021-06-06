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Vax Squad Bus Administrator Served with Notice of Liability at University of Hawaii
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80 views • June 06, 2021
Serving Hawaii's mobile so-called "vaccine" clinic, with a gross medical negligence notice of liability/cease and desist letter, for failing to report the full facts to Hawaii's students. Hawaii's youth and families are not fully aware of what exactly they're subjecting themselves to. Vax Squad bus supervisor Sarah Kodama served a Cease and Desist Order and Notice of Liability at University of Hawaii at Manoa.
Cease and Desist Order and Notice of Liability:
https://www.dropbox.com/s/4rjs6uavqv1t4kz/NoticeOfLiability-2021-06-05.pdf?dl=0
#vaccine #covid-19 #genocide
Cease and Desist Order and Notice of Liability:
https://www.dropbox.com/s/4rjs6uavqv1t4kz/NoticeOfLiability-2021-06-05.pdf?dl=0
#vaccine #covid-19 #genocide
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