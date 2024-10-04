BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Scientific Swindle: Lies that Kill
Ba'al Busters
Ba'al Busters
287 followers
1
82 views • 7 months ago

Welcome Back to the Ba'al Busters Community. M-F 8am - 10am Pacific on FTJMedia.com, Rumble and Twitter as @DisguiseLimits) Thanks For Joining Us!

If you watch Live, Please use the Rumble Rants ($) icon to support the computer drive efforts! Thank You!

Today, 10.04.2024 -

We're at the 1,441 mark on the computer campaign! Thank you! Just a little more to go. https://GiveSendGo.com/BaalBusters to help us get there.

Antione Béchamp, a brilliant chemist who conclusively debunked the mode of "germ/virus theory" and explained the true mechanism of Life and of illness has been nearly erased from history. Pasteur and the Fraud was promoted in spite of glaring evidence and failures to produce positive outcomes. Jenner may have been the first, but it was Pasteur who has cursed us with this deadly practice of vaccination. All part of a Eugenics plan set in motion by the hidden hand.

GET THE MEMBESHIP From Dr. Glidden!

DR PETER GLIDDEN, ND Health Recovery Site:

https://leavebigpharmabehind.com/?via=pgndhealth

Use Code baalbusters for 50% OFF - LIMITED TIME Just For Us

For the 90 Essential Nutrients, Contact Brenda here: 888 618 1796 ext. 101 Mention the Show!



Keywords
north carolinasurvivallankarabiespasteurbechampmicrozymasphageswranglerstarbaal busters
