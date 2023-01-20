1/20/2023 -- Deep M6.8 Earthquake -- Potential very large activity coming -- BE PREPARED

A new deep M6.8 earthquake has struck down at approximately 600km below the South American plate (Argentina). https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquak... M 6.8 - 24 km SW of Campo Gallo, Argentina
2023-01-20 22:09:39 (UTC)
26.721°S 63.039°W
610.7 km depth
As with all other deep earthquakes, we watch for a shallower larger potential earthquake next to the deep event spreading out several thousand miles in each direction along the nearest (and adjacent) plate boundaries.
With a deep M6.8, we would watch for a potential shallower larger (up to ) M7.8.
The areas we watch surrounding the deep quake, the antipode of the deep quakes, and the opposite side of the Pacific! This means a large scale watch in all three/four areas and most likely all 3-4 areas will be struck by something noteworthy above M6.0 within the next 7-10 days.
Twitch
https://www.twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial/clip/BlatantComfortableYakSMOrc
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dutch Sinse
https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseOriginal/videos
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.