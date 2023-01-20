Create New Account
1/20/2023 -- Deep M6.8 Earthquake -- Potential very large activity coming -- BE PREPARED
Alex Hammer
Published Yesterday |

A new deep M6.8 earthquake has struck down at approximately 600km below the South American plate (Argentina). https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquak... M 6.8 - 24 km SW of Campo Gallo, Argentina


2023-01-20 22:09:39 (UTC)

26.721°S 63.039°W

610.7 km depth


As with all other deep earthquakes, we watch for a shallower larger potential earthquake next to the deep event spreading out several thousand miles in each direction along the nearest (and adjacent) plate boundaries.

With a deep M6.8, we would watch for a potential shallower larger (up to ) M7.8.

The areas we watch surrounding the deep quake, the antipode of the deep quakes, and the opposite side of the Pacific! This means a large scale watch in all three/four areas and most likely all 3-4 areas will be struck by something noteworthy above M6.0 within the next 7-10 days.


