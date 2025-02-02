Cider Sunday: Aldi's Wicked Grove Brunch Box Paloma 2.0/5*

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
There is scant information available for this cider. I don't blame them tho, if this was my kid I'd keep it hidden too.
Running 5.0 for the ABV with 0 IBUs as expected in a cider. The SRM was a pretty pale pink 2.
The off putting doesn't always mean the flavor isn't enjoyable. Limburger cheese is enjoyed by many.
In this case it literally translated into the palate, the nose knows some times.
Please enjoy the schadenfreude at my expense ;)
Thanks for coming by and having a cold one with us. Love you folks.
Skal!
E.
I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own.
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/BeerAndGear
https://loop.joshwho.net/groups/5092015
https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1