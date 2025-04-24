BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Pete Hegseth staff firings: is there a neocon coup at the Pentagon to bring about war with Iran?
Paul Davis UnCancelled
Paul Davis UnCancelled
37 views • 1 week ago

What do all the terminated staff as the Pentagon have in common and how much longer will Pete Hegseth last? | Is war with Iran inevitable? | Trump slams Zelensky for sabotaging Russian peace deal | trade war update | Luciferian cult leader, also known as "Pope Francis" dies on Easter | Klaus Schwab resigns from WEF, replaced by new "bond villain" | Kristi Noem announces DHS will enforce authoritarian REAL ID | Jordan Peterson goes on Joe Rogan to suggest Israel critics and "antisemites" are "dark tetrad" psychos | Tucker Carlson interviews Connor McGregor in Masonic temple | UK government admits spraying chemicals in the sky to "dim the sun"

