Wake Up! 9/11 - CRUCIAL SHIT

This presentation features 3 WAKEUP911 shows which point to problems with the lies they were telling us. The first one is the misspeaking by so called Battalion Chief Pfeifer. This is truly detrimental. It's subtle for sure. No one caught it. The next one deals with a senior Battalion Chief Unknown who was filmed calling out commands from the command post in Tower 1 who was filmed later after BOTH towers were obliterated in a cafe without a spec of dust on him. Followed by an explanation of Gideon Naudet (French Film crew Bros.) filming the hit on tower 1 from the street. It's ridiculous. Next up Jules Naudet inside Tower 1 in the north west corner by the command post filming billowing white smoke emanating from Tower 2's basement. Finally a dire warning about the future which is the hell we're in right now!