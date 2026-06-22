The Bible Is a Guidebook for Fatherhood

6/21/2026

Jeremiah 33:3 The Guide To Fatherhood

Intro: In every society and in every country we need men to be men. And we need Fathers to be men of God. Men today have been domesticated and feminized. TV when I grew had dad’s and mom in their roles. Movies today always show the man or the father to be dumb and stupid and weak. I was very fortunate to grow up in a two-parent home with a mother and a father. They kept their roles separate.

I knew my dad worked on things and had the money. I knew that my mother cleaned things and fed everybody. Now that was from a 12 year old boys point of view. I grew up watching strong men and fathers in the community and in church. Leaders. Men of God. I am very fortunate. Kids growing up today sadly don’t see many strong men and fathers. The most likely place to find a strong male role model….. should be in a strong church! But even in churches today women more and more taking leadership roles that they were not created for. And they take them because they don’t have any men! What makes a Good Father and strong man?