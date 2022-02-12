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Insanity In-VAIDS...
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1892 views • February 12, 2022
Grab my new Book here:
Paperback - https://www.lulu.com/en/gb/shop/silas-gauthier/rise-and-fall-a-discourse-upon-the-phenomena-of-civilisation-and-decline/paperback/product-rqwqy7.html?page=1&;pageSize=4
Ebook - https://www.lulu.com/en/gb/shop/silas-gauthier/rise-and-fall/ebook/product-55jyq2.html?page=1&;pageSize=4
Come Join the Discord! - https://discord.gg/8e64eFbaCS
Sub to this channel here! - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/DC1jiisFCo14/
References:
Stages of HIV Infection - https://www.hivireland.ie/hiv/stages-of-infection/
Pfizer’s Earning Report Fiasco - https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/fda-asks-court-delay-first-55k-batch-covid-19-docs-pfizer-moves-intervene
Kaposi Sarcoma - https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/kaposis-sarcoma/cdc-20387726
“In the current study, we have reported that SARS-CoV-2 encoded proteins and some anti-COVID-19 drugs currently used are able to induce lytic reactivation of Kaposi’s sarcoma-associated herpesvirus (KSHV), one of major human oncogenic viruses through manipulation of intracellular signalling pathways.” - https://www.biorxiv.org/content/10.1101/2020.10.02.324228v1
AIDS Related Deaths - https://www.hiv.gov/hiv-basics/overview/data-and-trends/global-statistics#:~:text=AIDS%2Drelated%20Deaths%E2%80%94AIDS%2D,to%201.3%20million%20in%202010.
UK Now Reports Myocarditis stratified by Age & Sex After Vaccine Or Sars-cov-2 - https://vinayprasadmdmph.substack.com/p/uk-now-reports-myocarditis-stratified
Risks of myocarditis, pericarditis, and cardiac arrhythmias associated with COVID-19 vaccination or SARS-CoV-2 infection - chrome-extension://oemmndcbldboiebfnladdacbdfmadadm/https://www.nature.com/articles/s41591-021-01630-0.pdf
AIDS and Paralysis - https://www.ninds.nih.gov/Disorders/Patient-Caregiver-Education/Fact-Sheets/Neurological-Complications-AIDS-Fact-Sheet#:~:text=Symptoms%20include%20various%20types%20of,cognition%2C%20and%20seizures%20may%20occur.
“Symptoms of HIV-associated dementia include loss of memory, difficulty thinking, concentrating, and or speaking clearly, lack of interest in activities and gradual loss of motor skills.” - https://www.hopkinsmedicine.org/health/conditions-and-diseases/hiv-and-aids/hiv-and-dementia#:~:text=Key%20points,gradual%20loss%20of%20motor%20skills.
“HIV can cause damage to nerves throughout the body” - https://www.hopkinsmedicine.org/health/conditions-and-diseases/hiv-and-aids/neurological-complications-of-hiv
Neurological complications after first dose of COVID-19 vaccines and SARS-CoV-2 infection - https://www.nature.com/articles/s41591-021-01556-7
Incidence of Cutaneous Reactions (Lesions) after mRNA Covid-19 Vaccines - https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamadermatology/fullarticle/2781364
Prince Harry: Get Tested for HIV… - https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2022/feb/10/prince-harry-get-tested-for-hiv-to-protect-others-in-same-way-as-covid-diana-princess-of-wales
Paperback - https://www.lulu.com/en/gb/shop/silas-gauthier/rise-and-fall-a-discourse-upon-the-phenomena-of-civilisation-and-decline/paperback/product-rqwqy7.html?page=1&;pageSize=4
Ebook - https://www.lulu.com/en/gb/shop/silas-gauthier/rise-and-fall/ebook/product-55jyq2.html?page=1&;pageSize=4
Come Join the Discord! - https://discord.gg/8e64eFbaCS
Sub to this channel here! - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/DC1jiisFCo14/
References:
Stages of HIV Infection - https://www.hivireland.ie/hiv/stages-of-infection/
Pfizer’s Earning Report Fiasco - https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/fda-asks-court-delay-first-55k-batch-covid-19-docs-pfizer-moves-intervene
Kaposi Sarcoma - https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/kaposis-sarcoma/cdc-20387726
“In the current study, we have reported that SARS-CoV-2 encoded proteins and some anti-COVID-19 drugs currently used are able to induce lytic reactivation of Kaposi’s sarcoma-associated herpesvirus (KSHV), one of major human oncogenic viruses through manipulation of intracellular signalling pathways.” - https://www.biorxiv.org/content/10.1101/2020.10.02.324228v1
AIDS Related Deaths - https://www.hiv.gov/hiv-basics/overview/data-and-trends/global-statistics#:~:text=AIDS%2Drelated%20Deaths%E2%80%94AIDS%2D,to%201.3%20million%20in%202010.
UK Now Reports Myocarditis stratified by Age & Sex After Vaccine Or Sars-cov-2 - https://vinayprasadmdmph.substack.com/p/uk-now-reports-myocarditis-stratified
Risks of myocarditis, pericarditis, and cardiac arrhythmias associated with COVID-19 vaccination or SARS-CoV-2 infection - chrome-extension://oemmndcbldboiebfnladdacbdfmadadm/https://www.nature.com/articles/s41591-021-01630-0.pdf
AIDS and Paralysis - https://www.ninds.nih.gov/Disorders/Patient-Caregiver-Education/Fact-Sheets/Neurological-Complications-AIDS-Fact-Sheet#:~:text=Symptoms%20include%20various%20types%20of,cognition%2C%20and%20seizures%20may%20occur.
“Symptoms of HIV-associated dementia include loss of memory, difficulty thinking, concentrating, and or speaking clearly, lack of interest in activities and gradual loss of motor skills.” - https://www.hopkinsmedicine.org/health/conditions-and-diseases/hiv-and-aids/hiv-and-dementia#:~:text=Key%20points,gradual%20loss%20of%20motor%20skills.
“HIV can cause damage to nerves throughout the body” - https://www.hopkinsmedicine.org/health/conditions-and-diseases/hiv-and-aids/neurological-complications-of-hiv
Neurological complications after first dose of COVID-19 vaccines and SARS-CoV-2 infection - https://www.nature.com/articles/s41591-021-01556-7
Incidence of Cutaneous Reactions (Lesions) after mRNA Covid-19 Vaccines - https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamadermatology/fullarticle/2781364
Prince Harry: Get Tested for HIV… - https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2022/feb/10/prince-harry-get-tested-for-hiv-to-protect-others-in-same-way-as-covid-diana-princess-of-wales
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