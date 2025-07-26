BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Are MK-Ultra Parasites Rewiring Your Brain? | Detoxing, Peptides & Parasite Warfare w/ Diane Kazer
Man in America
Man in AmericaCheckmark Icon
647 followers
249 views • 1 day ago

Are parasites being used as tools of mind control? In this explosive interview, Dr. Diane Kazer joins me to expose the hidden connection between MK-Ultra-style brain manipulation and the parasites invading our bodies and minds. We dive deep into the toxic assault happening all around us—from chemtrails to contaminated food—and why detoxing is no longer optional. Plus, we explore the powerful role of peptides in restoring health, energy, and mental clarity in a world that’s actively trying to break us down.


Learn more at https://dianekazer.com/seth/


