RT News - February 26 2025 6AM GMT

February 26, 2025

rt.com





The EU says there's no deal on the table. Denying reports it's competing with Washington for Ukrainian resources. Brussels calls its ties with Kiev a win-win partnership. It's a dire crisis in Gaza as Israel restricts critical shelters and aid into the enclave. Newborns struggle for life amid the freezing overnight temps with doctors revealing 6 died of hypothermia over the last few days. The leader of the Israeli opposition floats a plan for Gaza. 15-years of Egyptian management, rebuilding the enclave and a so-called 'Voluntary Exit' for residents that have somewhere to go. Benjamin Netanyahu is off the hook if he visits Berlin. Germany's soon to be chancellor Friedrich Merz says he'll disregard the ICC arrest issued for the Israeli leader.









RT not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.





This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch dump Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/