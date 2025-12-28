AI Humanoid Androids ~When AI and Robotics Merge~

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
It's Truly Getting Harder and Harder to Tell...
Soon You Won't Know What is Real and Make-Believe.
Artificial Intelligence Will Even Create The Dramatic Fiction...
With Which They Intentionally Intend to Deceive!
This is High-Tech Stage Craft That They Now Use...
An Effective Way to Manipulate What We Humans Perceive.
What They are Hoping is What I Have Witnessed...
Most Do NOT Pay Attention are Found to Be Naive.
America Claims to Be Ahead of China in AI and Robotics...
Though I Am Not So Sure After Seeing That!
I Do Know That Trump is Right Again Though...
We Need to Stay Ahead of The Game...
If We Wish Any Control of This Technology and That's a Fact!