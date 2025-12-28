BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
AI Humanoid Androids ~When AI and Robotics Merge~
Cleansing Flow
41 followers
63 views • 24 hours ago

It's Truly Getting Harder and Harder to Tell...

Soon You Won't Know What is Real and Make-Believe.

Artificial Intelligence Will Even Create The Dramatic Fiction...

With Which They Intentionally Intend to Deceive!


This is High-Tech Stage Craft That They Now Use...

An Effective Way to Manipulate What We Humans Perceive.

What They are Hoping is What I Have Witnessed...

Most Do NOT Pay Attention are Found to Be Naive.


America Claims to Be Ahead of China in AI and Robotics...

Though I Am Not So Sure After Seeing That!

I Do Know That Trump is Right Again Though...

We Need to Stay Ahead of The Game...

If We Wish Any Control of This Technology and That's a Fact!

