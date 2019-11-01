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Hong Kong falls into recession,GOP senators criticize Chinese government
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11 views • November 01, 2019
FOX Business' David Asman, Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL), FoxNews.com columnist Liz Peek, River Twice Capital president Zachary Karabell and Capitalist Pig founder Jonathan Hoenig discuss the human rights violations in Hong Kong.
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