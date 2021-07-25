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TASA - July 19, 2021 - 10) Rebuilding the Country while setting around the Kitchen Table - Justice Anna Von Reitz
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0 view • July 25, 2021
How can you possibly start from scratch with a group of people setting around the kitchen table? God had a great sense of humor. That is the essence of a true Republic. We are brothers and sisters, family around the kitchen table. What is going on here right now is happening in another countries as well. The whole world are waking up and noticing the slavery system they were trapped into. It's an urgent call to the whole world! For more: https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/
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