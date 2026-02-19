BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
The Death of the Dollar, The Birth of Sovereignty, and the Great Wealth Transfer
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
120 followers
87 views • 2 days ago

John Michael Chambers is joined by Will Barney and Bill Armor for a sweeping, high-stakes conversation on the final stages of the fiat system's collapse and the emergence of a new asset-backed financial order.


Chambers opens with a powerful monologue on the 1871 corporate takeover of the republic, the 1933 gold confiscation, and the legal fiction of the "strawman" identity—setting the stage for a discussion on how the public has been structurally positioned as collateral in a debt-based system, and why the reset is not a handout but a structural correction.


Will Barney delivers deep insights into the historical subversion of American sovereignty, from Wilson's gold discoveries in the Grand Canyon to the corporatization of the states in the 1960s. He connects the astrological significance of the Year of the Fire Horse to the current moment of massive transition, and unveils the vision behind Enoch Global Services—a platform designed to support humanitarian projects with safety, transparency, and accountability.


Bill Armor breaks down the mechanics of the silver and gold markets, explaining why the paper price is increasingly irrelevant, why physical metal is fleeing COMEX at record rates, and why the next 4–6 weeks could see the decoupling of paper from physical. He also warns against ETFs and mining shares, urging listeners to own tangible metal before the March contract reckoning.


Together, the panel explores:


The $320 billion tax refund wave and what it signals


The Digital Asset Market Clarity Act and the compliant coins poised to lead


Why China is clamping down on spoofing while stockpiling metal


The difference between fiat CBDCs and asset-backed digital currency


Why Merrill Lynch and other major wealth managers are now advising 30% metals allocations


This is not theory. This is the blueprint for what comes next—and how to position yourself for the golden age.


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.


FOR MORE AMAZING JMC PROGRAMMING LIKE THIS, VIEW OUR FULL SCHEDULE HERE: https://johnmichaelchambers.com/

 The Global Financial Reset Is HERE. Don't just survive it—PROFIT from it.This is your gateway to explosive growth with Genesis Metals. CLICK NOW: https://jmcgenesismetals.com/


BECOME A PREMIUM MEMBER TODAY! - https://johnmichaelchambers.com/patriot-q-a/



Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/


BECOME A PREMIUM MEMBER:

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/patriot-q-a/


Visit www.triadretire.com for guaranteed income you cannot outlive! ALL NEW RUMBLE CHANNEL! SUBSCRIBE SO YOU DON’T MISS ANYTHING!https://rumble.com/c/JMCBroadcasting


Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.

golden agejohn michael chamberscomexcbdcsgold confiscationetfsstrawman identityfiat collapsebill armorasset-backed systemwill barneyyear of the fire horsetax refunds1871 corporate takeoverdebt collateralenoch global servicessilver decouplingphysical metaldigital asset market clarity actchina spoofingmerrill lynch
1:49:46End Screen

