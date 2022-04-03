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Sunday Long Live Radio 🍄 Take a Trip With Rea
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2 views • April 03, 2022
So...what happens tomorrow, Monday May 4, 2022?
Did OPERATION: SANDMAN succeed?📉
Have we all sat and watched as the MORGENTHAU PLAN REDUX was set in place?🍽️☠️
No - I think the (((great reset))) got POOCHED
Join Rea, Joss the Boss, Aaron Barker and Simon Roche of Suidlanders.org for a 5-hour trip🍄
Did OPERATION: SANDMAN succeed?📉
Have we all sat and watched as the MORGENTHAU PLAN REDUX was set in place?🍽️☠️
No - I think the (((great reset))) got POOCHED
Join Rea, Joss the Boss, Aaron Barker and Simon Roche of Suidlanders.org for a 5-hour trip🍄
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