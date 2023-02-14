Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Clare Daly - EU geopolitical games have backfired on ordinary Europeans. - Unless You Abandon Neoliberalism
78 views
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published a day ago |

Clare Daly of the EU Parliament for Ireland spoke good words, to only a few filled seats at Parliament. 

EU geopolitical games have backfired on ordinary Europeans, now waking up every day poorer than the day before. Tinkering around the edges will not fix this. Unless we abandon neoliberalism and examine renationalisation of energy and infrastructure, we're on a hiding to nothing.


Keywords
russiaukrainesmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket