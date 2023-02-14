Clare Daly - EU geopolitical games have backfired on ordinary Europeans. - Unless You Abandon Neoliberalism

Clare Daly of the EU Parliament for Ireland spoke good words, to only a few filled seats at Parliament.
EU geopolitical games have backfired on ordinary Europeans, now waking up every day poorer than the day before. Tinkering around the edges will not fix this. Unless we abandon neoliberalism and examine renationalisation of energy and infrastructure, we're on a hiding to nothing.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.