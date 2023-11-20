JUSTIFICATION BY FAITH IN CHRIST #10 Romans 1:16; 1:22; 3:10; 3:20-22; 4:24-25, 20231115

JUSTIFICATION BY FAITH IN CHRIST #10

Mid-Week Sermon: 20231115

(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)

We thank GOD for granting us another blessed day and opportunity to learn from His Holy Scriptures, especially because of our Union with our LORD and Savior Jesus Christ, and for what He has already done for us. He always encourages us to keep His Word afresh in our hearts so that we will be able to overcome all of the strategies of the evil one, the devil, who is always there. As the Scriptures say; he is always there, prowling around, seeking around; let’s use a modern term - seeking around, trying to steal; trying to cause issues and problems. But when we know what GOD’s Word has said, we are able to live by faith. Faith is that unique power that we need in our lives. Faith means that, yes, someone may be saying this or that negatively, but we stand on that promise from GOD, and believe that what GOD says, even though we don’t see it. That is why His Word says, “faith is the substance of things hoped for,” we don’t see it, but we believe it, “the evidence of things not seen.” (Hebrews 11:1)



For I am not ashamed of the Gospel of Christ: for it is the power of God unto salvation to every one that believeth; to the Jew first, and also to the Greek. Amen! (Romans 1:16)

Professing themselves to be wise, they became fools. Amen (Romans 1:22)

As it is written, There is none righteous, no, not one. Amen! (Romans 3:10)

20 Therefore by the deeds of the law there shall no flesh be justified in his sight: for by the law is the knowledge of sin. 21 But now the righteousness of God without the law is manifested, being witnessed by the law and the prophets; 22 even the righteousness of God which is by faith of Jesus Christ unto all and upon all them that believe: for there is no difference. Amen! (Romans 3:20-22)

24 but for us also, to whom it shall be imputed, if we believe on him that raised up Jesus our Lord from the dead; 25 who was delivered for our offences, and was raised again for our justification! Amen! (Romans 4:24-25)

Therefore being justified by faith, we have peace with God through our Lord Jesus Christ: 2 by whom also we have access by faith into this grace wherein we stand, and rejoice in hope of the glory of God. Amen! (Romans 5:1-2)

30 Moreover whom he did predestinate, them he also called: and whom he called, them he also justified: and whom he justified, them he also glorified. 33 Who shall lay any thing to the charge of God’s elect? It is God that justifieth. Amen! (Romans 8:30,33)

21 Was not Abraham our father justified by works, when he had offered Isaac his son upon the altar? 22 Seest thou how faith wrought with his works, and by works was faith made perfect? Amen! (James 4:21-22)

21 For He hath made Him to be sin for us, who knew no sin; that we might be made the righteousness of God in Him. Amen! (2 Corinthians 5:21)

30 But of him are ye in Christ Jesus, who of God is made unto us wisdom, and righteousness, and sanctification, and redemption. Amen! 1 Corinthians 1:30)

3 For I delivered unto you first of all that which I also received, how that Christ died for our sins according to the scriptures; 4 and that he was buried, and that he rose again the third day according to the scriptures. Amen! 1 Corinthians 15:3-4)

6 to the praise of the glory of his grace, wherein he hath made us accepted in the beloved. Amen! (Ephesians 1:6)



