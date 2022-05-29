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How the HELL Do You Move 21 Times in 5 Years?? -- THAT'S US
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22 views • May 29, 2022
I've travelled to 60 countries around the globe, so I'm used throwing things into my backpack and moving around. But then I met my wife, and in 5 years, we've moved TWENTY-ONE times. It's insane according to many, and that number makes some view us with suspicion, but now that we picked up 3 kids along the way, that absolutely has gotta stop.
21 moves, 6 countries, the short version of the story.
http://www.RichTrek.com for more
21 moves, 6 countries, the short version of the story.
http://www.RichTrek.com for more
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