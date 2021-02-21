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Peaceful Parenting Explained
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31 views • February 21, 2021
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Question: “I’ve heard Stefan say numerous times that he doesn’t spank as a form of discipline, whereas I find spanking to be the disciplinary measure of last resort. As a father I am always willing to use nonphysical consequences, redirection, reasoning, and the like before any physical consequences, but as these periodically fail to correct a maladaptive behavior I have found spanking sufficient to do this. My position is that spanking is actually an appropriate form of disciple (again as a last resort) primarily because it teaches a truth about life, namely, that sometimes there are physically painful consequences to our actions. These, if done correctively and not punitively, may get our attention and cause us to change our behavior. I’d love to talk about this with Stefan and get his perspective on the issue.”
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▶️ MP3: https://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/4022/an-honest-conversation-with-a-mass-shooting-survivor-call-in-show-march-3rd-2018
▶️ Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-4022-an-honest-conversation-with-a-mass-shooting-survivor-call-in-show-march-3rd-2018
Question: “I’ve heard Stefan say numerous times that he doesn’t spank as a form of discipline, whereas I find spanking to be the disciplinary measure of last resort. As a father I am always willing to use nonphysical consequences, redirection, reasoning, and the like before any physical consequences, but as these periodically fail to correct a maladaptive behavior I have found spanking sufficient to do this. My position is that spanking is actually an appropriate form of disciple (again as a last resort) primarily because it teaches a truth about life, namely, that sometimes there are physically painful consequences to our actions. These, if done correctively and not punitively, may get our attention and cause us to change our behavior. I’d love to talk about this with Stefan and get his perspective on the issue.”
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