Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Are we done with this?
channel image
Local Prepper
105 Subscribers
37 views
Published Yesterday

BAME, BoPo, Black Lives Matter, Bropropriate, Cancel Culture, Cis, Clicktivism, Conscious Capitalism, Cultural Appropriation, Gaslight, Gender Binary, Greenwash, Mansplain, Toxic Masculinity, Trigger Warning and the list goes on.


💥 Support the channel:
👉 Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/localprepper
👉 Link-Tree - https://linktr.ee/localprepper
👉 My Website - https://www.localprepper.net

👉 Snail mail:
P.O. Box 12
Onancock, VA 23417

❱❱❱ DISCLAIMER: The opinions stated in this video are my own. I have no sponsor(s). Some links are affiliate links.

#america #survival #prepper #shtf #prepardness #offgrid ​#nuclearwar #war #economy #survival #prepper #shtf #prepardness #offgrid ​#conflicted #localprepper #wwiii #russia #china #ukraine #survival #prepper #shtf #prepardness #nuclear #martiallaw #wrol #prisoner #mansplaining #blacklivesmatter

Show less

Keywords
collapseprepperhomesteadshtfsurvivaleconomyfood shortagespreparednesseconomic collapsedoomsdayoff gridwrolfood shortagedoomsday preppers

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket