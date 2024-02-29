Not Even a Day Went by Since Miller said - US sent a Direct Threat to Pacific sovereign countries on what they can and can not do

Not even a day after US spokesperson Miller said that "the US doesn't dictate other countries what to do" the US sent a direct threat to Pacific sovereign countries on what they can and can not do as they found out some small island nations are cooperating with China in security issues.

Adding:

❗️The US military is preparing for new wars, writes (https://apnews.com/article/army-cuts-soldiers-recruiting-shortfall-9f2f41cbe512f6330ce6008709e3435b) AP.

To this end, it is restructuring: 24,000 vacant and irrelevant positions will be closed, plans are underway to recruit 7,500 soldiers for in-demand positions such as air defence, drone strike units, five new task forces around the world with enhanced cyber, intelligence and long-range strike capabilities.

"We’re moving away from counterterrorism and counterinsurgency. We want to be postured for large-scale combat operations," the US military explained.

In its current structure, the US military can have up to 494,000 soldiers. Now it has 445,000. Over the next five years, the Americans want to reach 470,000.





