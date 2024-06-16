Disturbed -10,000 Fists

Done on/around ‎January ‎5, ‎2006



One more goddamn day when I know what I want, And my want will be considered tonight, consider tonight, Just another day when all that I want will mark me as a sinner tonight, I'm a sinner tonight, yeah



People can no longer cover their eyes, If this disturbs you, then walk away, You will remember the night you were struck by the sight of ten thousand fists in the air



Power unrestrained dead on the mark is what we will deliver tonight, deliver tonight, Pleasure fused with pain, This triumph of the soul will make you shiver tonight, we'll make you shiver tonight, yeah



We are the ones that will open your mind, Leave the weak and the haunted behind, We are the ones that will open your mind, Leave the weak and the haunted behind, We are the ones that will open your mind, Leave the weak and the haunted behind, We are the ones that will open your mind, Leave the weak and the haunted behind



Ten thousand fists in the air, Ten thousand fists in the air

