PENTAGON is Discouraged┃Why did the U.S. IFV 'M2 Bradley' Completely Lose to the Russian IFV 'BMP-3'
The Prisoner
A few days ago, a statement was published by the Deputy executive director of 'Kurganmashzavod' Roman Khramov, where he voiced the comments of Russian engineers regarding the captured American infantry fighting vehicle 'M2 Bradley'. According to him, Russian engineers carefully studied the American infantry fighting vehicle and came to a complete disappointment. It turned out that the 'M2 Bradley' is significantly inferior to its Russian counterpart 'BMP-3'.

*****************************************************

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN

