EPISODE 323: CRISIS OF TRUST

‘The Great Awakening’ Global Premiere Event Seen Across The World; On The Jaxen Report, German data on Excess Mortality points toward the vaccine | Is SARS CoV-2 causing cancer or something else | and the history of euthanasia and population control; Then, do Doctors deserve to be trusted again? The Global Health Project seeks to address the crisis of trust between Doctors and Patients, but can they succeed?; Finally, The Story of One Doctor’s Very Rude Awakening.
Guests: Dr. Kat Lindley, Dr. Michael Turner
