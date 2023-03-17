Create New Account
BEYOND MATERIAL - The Astonishing Reality Of Electro Magnetism, Sound & Free Energy
Failure Of Fear
Published 20 hours ago |

(BEYOND MATERIAL) The Astonishing Reality Of Electro-Magnetism, Sound & Free Energy Humanity has been lied to and left in the dark ages for a long long time. The time is now well overdue for humanity to take control back from the fallen ones enslaving the world. A Mind Opening Lecture & presentation by scientist, researcher and author Michael Tellinger, https://michaeltellinger.com/

free energyelectro magnetismzero point field

