Recovery, Forgiveness, and Renewed Hope After Discovering Husband’s Affair - Ruth Erickson
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
423 followers
0
2 views • 1 day ago


Is it possible to heal after infidelity has split a marriage in two? Yes, it’s possible, but it’s not easy. Ruth Erickson is a worship pastor and the author of Unfaithful: Finding Healing After Your Husband’s Affair (Whether Your Marriage Survives or Not). She is uniquely qualified to discuss the healing and restoration that is possible only in Christ in the wake of infidelity. When her husband cheated on her, it broke her heart, but it never broke her spirit. She believed strongly that God would use her story for good - and she was right. Ruth’s story is an inspiration in overcoming the unthinkable, navigating unwanted divorce, and walking through the tricky and emotional territory of co-parenting with a former spouse who was unrepentant.



TAKEAWAYS


Ruth’s book, Unfaithful, will give hope to women who have walked through infidelity trauma


You can’t control other people - you can only control yourself and you can’t affair-proof your marriage, but you can affair-proof yourself


When it comes to co-parenting, the needs of the children should be the top priority


You’re responsible for your obedience to the Lord, not anyone else’s



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Infidelity video: https://www.instagram.com/p/CtzKGfqpnui/

Jill Savage Ministries (use code TINA for 10% off): https://bit.ly/3K6AFBD

Unfaithful book: https://amzn.to/4txTgv5


🔗 CONNECT WITH RUTH ERICKSON

Website: https://www.rutherickson.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ruthericksonofficial/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ruthaerickson


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Institute for Creation Research: http://icr.org/tina

Tiny Revival (get 10% off with code TINA): https://tinyrevival.com/TINA

WAVwatch (get 15% off with code TINA): https://wavwatch.com/tina

RogersHood (use code TINA for 10% off): https://www.rogershood.com/?coupon=tina


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://theccmshow.lightcast.com/


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2024 Recap & 2025 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/


#counterculturemom #tinagriffin #counterculturemomapp #RuthErickson #Adultery

#Infidelity #CheatingSpouse #Fidelity #Faithfulness #Loyalty #Restoration

#Restored #Marriage #MarriedLife #MarriageGoals #cheating #romance #trauma #brokenfamilies #counseling #familyhealing


Keywords
emotionalmarriagepastorworshipcheatingadulterytraumaspouseinfidelitytina griffincounter culture mom showruth erickson
