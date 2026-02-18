Recovery, Forgiveness, and Renewed Hope After Discovering Husband’s Affair - Ruth Erickson

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Is it possible to heal after infidelity has split a marriage in two? Yes, it’s possible, but it’s not easy. Ruth Erickson is a worship pastor and the author of Unfaithful: Finding Healing After Your Husband’s Affair (Whether Your Marriage Survives or Not). She is uniquely qualified to discuss the healing and restoration that is possible only in Christ in the wake of infidelity. When her husband cheated on her, it broke her heart, but it never broke her spirit. She believed strongly that God would use her story for good - and she was right. Ruth’s story is an inspiration in overcoming the unthinkable, navigating unwanted divorce, and walking through the tricky and emotional territory of co-parenting with a former spouse who was unrepentant.
TAKEAWAYS
Ruth’s book, Unfaithful, will give hope to women who have walked through infidelity trauma
You can’t control other people - you can only control yourself and you can’t affair-proof your marriage, but you can affair-proof yourself
When it comes to co-parenting, the needs of the children should be the top priority
You’re responsible for your obedience to the Lord, not anyone else’s
