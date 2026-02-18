Recovery, Forgiveness, and Renewed Hope After Discovering Husband’s Affair - Ruth Erickson





Is it possible to heal after infidelity has split a marriage in two? Yes, it’s possible, but it’s not easy. Ruth Erickson is a worship pastor and the author of Unfaithful: Finding Healing After Your Husband’s Affair (Whether Your Marriage Survives or Not). She is uniquely qualified to discuss the healing and restoration that is possible only in Christ in the wake of infidelity. When her husband cheated on her, it broke her heart, but it never broke her spirit. She believed strongly that God would use her story for good - and she was right. Ruth’s story is an inspiration in overcoming the unthinkable, navigating unwanted divorce, and walking through the tricky and emotional territory of co-parenting with a former spouse who was unrepentant.









TAKEAWAYS





Ruth’s book, Unfaithful, will give hope to women who have walked through infidelity trauma





You can’t control other people - you can only control yourself and you can’t affair-proof your marriage, but you can affair-proof yourself





When it comes to co-parenting, the needs of the children should be the top priority





You’re responsible for your obedience to the Lord, not anyone else’s









