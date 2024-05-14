Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
EMERGENCY! The FBI is now hiring MENTALLY ILL agents to fill its woke ranks - Redacted News
channel image
Neroke-5
33 Subscribers
38 views
Published Yesterday

Mirrored Content 
Congress will investigate whether the FBI’s diversity goals are causing a hiring crisis that has resulted in fewer qualified agents. Whistleblowers say that in order to fulfill DEI requirements, the FBI has left qualified applicants on the cutting room floor while subsequently relaxing hiring standards and lowering barriers to entry “in categories that include physical fitness, illicit drug use, financial irregularities, mental health, full-time work experience, and integrity.” Oh great.

Keywords
fbimentally illdiversitywokeismdei

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket