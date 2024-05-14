EMERGENCY! The FBI is now hiring MENTALLY ILL agents to fill its woke ranks - Redacted News

Mirrored Content

Congress will investigate whether the FBI’s diversity goals are causing a hiring crisis that has resulted in fewer qualified agents. Whistleblowers say that in order to fulfill DEI requirements, the FBI has left qualified applicants on the cutting room floor while subsequently relaxing hiring standards and lowering barriers to entry “in categories that include physical fitness, illicit drug use, financial irregularities, mental health, full-time work experience, and integrity.” Oh great.

