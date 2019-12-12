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TSG Ep272 - Why the Endocannabinoid System Isn't Just about Cannabis | Epigenetics Coach David Krantz
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8 views • December 12, 2019
David Krantz is a health coach specializing in nutritional genomics, epigenetics, and the endocannabinoid system. David helps people understand how their particular set of genetics influences their nutritional needs, strategies for wellness, and why they might be more susceptible for addictive behavior.
Follow David @wholesystemshealth
david-krantz.com
apeironcenter.com
Check us out at www.ThatSoberGuy.com
Connect with us on instagram @realthatsoberguy and @shaneramer on twitter
Follow David @wholesystemshealth
david-krantz.com
apeironcenter.com
Check us out at www.ThatSoberGuy.com
Connect with us on instagram @realthatsoberguy and @shaneramer on twitter
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