EP 2334-6PM 2020 ELECTION-FRAUD INVESTIGATION IS NOT OVER! Supreme Court Orders Expected This Week

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
SUNDAY - FEBRUARY 21, 2021
LIVE BROADCAST :https://vimeo.com/event/706574
EP 2334-6PM 2020 ELECTION IS NOT OVER! Supreme Court Orders And Opinions Expected This Week
Sidney Powell told her subscribers on Telegram that she expects orders to come out on Monday of next week. Sidney Powell expects opinions to be announced on Thursday.
https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/16991
Special Guest: Jovan Hutton Pulitzer, Award-Winning Inventor is a highly active technology start-up founder, best known for creating and patenting :CRQ (See Our Cue – Q Code Platform for Scan Commerce and Scan to Connect) https://twitter.com/jovanhpulitzer?s=21 https://jovanhuttonpulitzer.org/
🚨HERE’s HOW TO FIND US: LINKS & APPs DASHBOARD ▶▶▶▶ https://petesantilli.mobi
🚨DON’T LET SILICON VALLEY DISCONNECT YOU FROM US!! GET ON OUR FREE TEXT ALERT SYSTEM: Text “SBN” to 74121 or visit http://Petelive.tv/text
🚨 Follow our new RUMBLE channels https://rumble.com/c/ThePeteSantilliShow https://rumble.com/c/SBNNewsClips 🚨🚨 🚨- (BEST LIVE STREAM & CHAT IS ON DLive: https://dlive.tv/PeteSantilli )
🚧INVEST IN OUR SHOW. We will never be supported by “big-pharma” - we work for YOU!
🚨Donate Via Paypal: http://paypal.me/petesantilli
🚨PLEASE DONATE BY MAIL: Check/MoneyOrders Payable to: Peter Santilli - P.O. Box 30122, Cincinnati, Ohio 45230
🚨Donate via Text2Give: Text the word “GIVE” to the following number: (513) 440-4080