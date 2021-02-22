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EP 2334-6PM 2020 ELECTION-FRAUD INVESTIGATION IS NOT OVER! Supreme Court Orders Expected This Week
The Pete Santilli Show
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270 views • February 22, 2021
PETE SANTILLI SHOW - #2334 - 6PM EASTERN
SUNDAY  - FEBRUARY 21, 2021
LIVE BROADCAST   :https://vimeo.com/event/706574 

EP 2334-6PM 2020 ELECTION IS NOT OVER! Supreme Court Orders And Opinions Expected This Week  
Sidney Powell told her subscribers on Telegram that she expects orders to come out on Monday of next week. Sidney Powell expects opinions to be announced on Thursday.
https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/16991 
 Special Guest: Jovan Hutton Pulitzer, Award-Winning Inventor is a highly active technology start-up founder,  best known for creating and patenting :CRQ (See Our Cue – Q Code Platform for Scan Commerce and Scan to Connect)  https://twitter.com/jovanhpulitzer?s=21  https://jovanhuttonpulitzer.org/
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