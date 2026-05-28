Super El Niño & Elijah. Historic NYC Flooding. Record Breaking Heat Wave Scorches 70 Million In US

A “Super El Niño” is an unusually powerful version of the normal El Niño climate pattern, where ocean temperatures in the central and eastern Pacific Ocean become far warmer than average. Scientists generally classify it as “super” when sea surface temperatures rise more than about 2°C above normal.





Behold, I will send you Elijah the prophet before the coming of the great and dreadful day of the Lord:





6 And he shall turn the heart of the fathers to the children, and the heart of the children to their fathers, lest I come and smite the earth with a curse.





A Super El Niño can dramatically shift weather patterns around the world, including:





Heavier flooding and storms in parts of the southern United States and California

More droughts and wildfires in places like Australia, parts of Africa, and Southeast Asia

Warmer global temperatures

Changes in hurricane activity — often fewer Atlantic hurricanes, but more activity in the eastern Pacific

Crop failures and food disruptions in vulnerable regions

NASA explains that El Niño develops when Pacific trade winds weaken, allowing warm water to shift eastward toward the Americas.





Rare Super El Nino declared - What it could mean for Central Texas in 2024. The El Niño Southern Oscillation, or ENSO, is a fluctuation between below-average and above-average sea surface temperatures in the equatorial waters of the Pacific Ocean, occurring every two to seven years. Both the warm & cold extremes of ENSO have significant impacts on global weather patterns, and we are no strangers to that here in Texas.





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Something coming: what scientists know about a potential 'super' El Nino





Arizona could face a 'Super El Niño' in 2026. Scientists raise alarms





Record-breaking temperatures as heat wave kicks off in DC region





Philadelphia experiences record-breaking heat again Tuesday, tracking storms. Here's the weather forecast.





Final leg of record-breaking heat wave scorches more than 70M along East Coast ahead of stormy holiday weekend. Relief finally arrives in the form of severe storms Wednesday afternoon and. evening, after which temperatures will drop back into the 60s through the holiday weekend.





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