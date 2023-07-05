Ukraine continues to escalate the situation around the situation with the ZNPP

The flurry of psychological operations in the media space continues. Now the largest local channels publish a special wind map.

On this map, you can navigate in which direction the radioactive cloud will go in the event of an explosion at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant.

Previously, these unhealthy clowns preparing a nuclear catastrophe launched a live broadcast overlooking the ZNPP😠

Cynthia said, Live image of the plant moments ago, nuclear power plant in the morning, everything is quiet there. There is no panic. Everything is regular.

Cynthia, Adding the latest July 5th, from IAEA:

https://www.iaea.org/newscenter/pressreleases/update-171-iaea-director-general-statement-on-situation-in-ukraine










