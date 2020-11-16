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WHO COVID-19 Technical Lead Expert Says, "But from the data we have, it still seems to be rare that an asymptomatic person actually transmits onward to a secondary individual.”
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20 views • November 16, 2020
COVID-19 (June 8 2020) World Health Organization (WHO) Expert Says It is 'Rare' for Asymptomatic Patients to Infect Others - Dr Maria Van Kerkhov, Technical Lead COVID-19, WHO Health Emergency Program
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