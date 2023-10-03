Quo Vadis





In this video we share Our Lord's Message to Jennifer for September 29, 2023.





Here is the message of Our Lord to Jennifer:





My Child, I warn my children that this is a grave period for humanity.





I warn my children not to surrender to the same enemy that tempted me in the garden of Gethsemane.





My children, fear is the greatest means by which Satan lures you.





He has unleashed a multitude of his companions to gather as many souls as possible.





He has infiltrated those who are vested in my church and seeking to alter its teachings.





Do not fear, my children, do not surrender.





Do not believe in the lies because what is written is to be—it is truth.





It is time, my children, to call upon the Holy Spirit to guide you.





Ask for the gift of wisdom, knowledge, understanding to navigate the hour you are living in.





There is no peace or joy when mankind is living in sin.





Many today lack modesty and sins of the flesh are running rampant.





Too many are accepting sinful acts because they don't want to offend their neighbor.





My children, do not defend those who are greatly offending me and my commandments.





It is a time of prayer and fasting.





The hour has come when many will say, “Where is my brother?





Where is my sister?"

In the blink of an eye humanity can change.





The days of mourning are upon the world.





I ask my children to pray for the just hand of my Father to be restrained.





I ask my children to pray that my Mother’s heart will soon triumph.





I say to my children to surrender all that consumes your wounded hearts to me, for I am Jesus.





This world is passing and my children need to awaken to the world around them.





Come, my children, come to me and through complete and total trust you will begin to feel nurtured, you will begin to feel peace because my presence will be working in you and through you.





Now go forth for I am Jesus and be at peace, for my mercy and justice will prevail.





Jennifer is a young American mother and housewife (her last name is withheld at her spiritual director’s request in order to respect the privacy of her husband and family. )





During Communion at Mass one day, Jesus began to audibly speak to her giving messages of love and warning telling her, “My child, you are the extension of My message of Divine Mercy.”





