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We must push back with legal action
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40 views • March 24, 2021
I believe that we must push back with legal action !!!
Join us at https://discord.gg/7T7dgn9kTk
I am not associated with Stand4THEE
There name and trade marks belong to them.
https://stand4thee.com
Stand4THEE
Mission Statement Canadian Alliance Empowered with Action.
We will stand strong using lawful, peaceful and effective ACTION to
end the tyranny of those who are actively attempting to take away our
Rights & Freedoms. We will hold them accountable for their actions
using truth & facts.
Not just a protest! This was a NOTICE. The next time we come back
will be to put the superintendents, principals and teachers on TRIAL
under common law. Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board Peel
District School Board Opa Day Seven Starseed Alfred Lambremont Webre
Exopolitics Radio and Alfred Lambremont Webre
Disclaimer:
'Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright
Act 1976, allowance is made for 'fair use' for purposes such as
criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and
research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might
otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use
tips the balance in favor of fair use'
Join us at https://discord.gg/7T7dgn9kTk
I am not associated with Stand4THEE
There name and trade marks belong to them.
https://stand4thee.com
Stand4THEE
Mission Statement Canadian Alliance Empowered with Action.
We will stand strong using lawful, peaceful and effective ACTION to
end the tyranny of those who are actively attempting to take away our
Rights & Freedoms. We will hold them accountable for their actions
using truth & facts.
Not just a protest! This was a NOTICE. The next time we come back
will be to put the superintendents, principals and teachers on TRIAL
under common law. Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board Peel
District School Board Opa Day Seven Starseed Alfred Lambremont Webre
Exopolitics Radio and Alfred Lambremont Webre
Disclaimer:
'Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright
Act 1976, allowance is made for 'fair use' for purposes such as
criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and
research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might
otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use
tips the balance in favor of fair use'
Keywords
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