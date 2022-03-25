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Eve Dale: From a "Normal Fun Young Girl" to Full Body Convulsions and a Grim Prognosis
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313 views • March 25, 2022
A 20-year-old self-employed nail technician from Hugglescote, Leicestershire realizes her life is going to be very different for the foreseeable future. Now she is warning others to “please just do your research.”
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